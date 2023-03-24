Chisinau plotting military provocation in Transnistria, Moldovan opposition figure claims

CHISINAU, March 24. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean are hatching a plot to stage a military provocation in Transnistria in mid-April with the goal of embroiling their country in the Ukraine conflict, a Moldovan opposition leader said at a briefing on Friday.

"Sandu and Recean are preparing a military provocation for April 17 in Transnistria with the aim of involving our country in the conflict in neighboring Ukraine. We recently obtained this information from foreign intelligence services," member of parliament Marina Tauber, vice chairman of Moldovan opposition party Sor, told lawmakers. She added that the intelligence data had been verified, after which it was decided to make it public.

Tauber refused to provide additional details, saying only that military uniforms and other paraphernalia had been brought to neighboring Romania for the purposes of the plot. "Last week, 10,000 Moldovan police uniforms and 10,000 Moldovan army uniforms were sent to Romania. This was done so as to involve a foreign military contingent in military operations on Moldovan soil," Tauber explained.

The Moldovan government has not yet officially commented on Tauber’s statement.