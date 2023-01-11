North Korean leader dreams of Communist triumph, good night’s rest

SEOUL, January 11. /TASS/. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un dreams of seeing the triumph of Communism and having a good night’s sleep, Rodong Sinmun reported on Tuesday.

According to the official North Korean newspaper, Jong-un’s subordinates, seeing their boss constantly at work, asked him to take a rest. "It’s the holidays now, when people are having their time off. If the Party Center (Kim Jong-un - TASS) rests, when will we see our dream of prosperity and of an ideal fulfilled?" Kim Jong-un retorted.

"I have two wishes. The first one is to see, as soon as possible, a Communist future where our people will live a happy life without envying the rest of the world. And the other is sleep. I would very much like to sleep," the newspaper quoted the North Korean leader as saying.

Earlier, Korean Central Television showed a documentary in which the DPRK’s leader works at night, even on a train, according to Yonhap news agency. South Korean intelligence said Kim Jong-un may suffer from insomnia.