KIEV, January 11. /TASS/. An air raid warning was issued in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkov, Sumy and Poltava regions in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

The alerts were issued at 00:19 local time (01:19 Moscow time) and later.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Strana news portal said blasts were heard in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov.