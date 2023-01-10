Ukraine terminates agreement on trade, economic missions with Russia

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has withdrawn from the agreement signed with the Russian government on mutual establishment of branches of trade and economic missions at the embassies of both countries.

Taras Melnichuk, a representative of the government at the Verkhovna Rada, the country’s parliament, announced this on Tuesday.

"The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on the mutual establishment of a branch of the trade and economic mission as part of the Ukrainian embassy in the Russian Federation and a branch of the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Ukraine has been terminated," he wrote on his Telegram channel after a Cabinet meeting.

This agreement was concluded on April 29, 2009 in Moscow.

The trade and economic mission was part of the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia, which was located along with the consulate in Leontievsky lane in central Moscow.

On February 24, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced that Ukraine had decided to break off diplomatic relations with Russia.