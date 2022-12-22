Majority of Republicans skip Zelensky’s speech in Congress — paper

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Only 86 out of the 213 House Republicans were present during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s addressto Congress, The Hill newspaper wrote on Thursday.

According to the report, some lawmakers were not present due to bad weather and the upcoming Christmas holidays.

"Critics of Ukraine aid showed little openness to being open to changing their minds because of the speech," the paper wrote.

On December 21, Zelensky spent several hours in Washington at Biden’s invitation. He met with the US president and the leadership of the US Congress and delivered a speech there. Ahead of Zelensky's visit, the US announced a new military aid package totaling $1.85 billion. For the first time, it included a battery of the Patriot air defense system (the truck-mounted launcher, radar and control station).