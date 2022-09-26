Ukrainian army shells LPR city of Rubezhnoye using HIMARS rocket launcher

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city of Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), using a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Monday.

"An attack by the Ukrainian armed forces was reported at 0:10 am, which targeted Rubezhnoye and involved a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (six rockets)," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian military continues to shell the LPR territory using US-made rocket launchers. The cities of Alchevsk, Stakhanov, Svatovo and Rubezhnoye have recently come under fire.