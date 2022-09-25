Armed Forces of Ukraine did not abandon plans to seize Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not abandon their plans to cross the Dnieper River and seize Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), chairman of the civic movement 'We Are Together with Russia’ Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Sunday.

"It seems that they did not abandon the idea to seize the NPP," he said.

According to him, "this is a real threat, but the allied forces are ready to repel any threats". Rogov also warned the Armed Forces of Ukraine against plans to cross the Dnieper.