Russian, Chinese top diplomats castigate destructive policy of US in Taiwan — statement

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi spoke against the destructive US course toward Taiwan at a meeting on Wednesday, they also discussed the situation in Ukraine and interaction within the UN, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The foreign ministers expressed confidence in the strength and availability of broad prospects for the development of Russia-China relations. They discussed topical issues of the bilateral, global and regional agenda. They sharply criticized Washington's destructive foreign policy course, in particular its provocative activity in the Taiwan Strait, and also touched upon such topics as the situation around Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula and compliance with the nuclear nonproliferation regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry clarified that Lavrov and Wang Yi also discussed key aspects of the UN activities in detail, focusing on further deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the organization. "The need for the unconditional fulfillment by the host country of all obligations to ensure the work of the UN General Assembly and unimpeded access to the New York venue for foreign delegates was stressed," the statement said, "The sides noted with satisfaction the high efficiency of cooperation between Russia and China at various UN platforms and agreed to continue steadily building up practical cooperation and foreign policy coordination in accordance with the agreements reached by the heads of the two countries".

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the conversation between Lavrov and Wang Yi demonstrated a high degree of similarity in the approaches of Russia and China to global affairs, "which allows for successful bilateral coordination on the whole range of international issues and to play a constructive role in the formation of a more just and sustainable polycentric world order.".