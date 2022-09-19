Official says Russia, China want justice for world as West seeks to impose bogus values

NANPING /China/, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday said Moscow and Beijing jointly advocate a fairer world order while the West is resisting it.

"Together we stand for building a more just world order, welcome the growing number of countries choosing the path of free, sovereign development based on their identity and traditions," he said at Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability with Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi.

These processes, the Russian security official said, "are being opposed by the political elites of the collective West, who seek to impose their own bogus values to the detriment of the interests of the peoples of the world, invariably acting based on the principle of ‘divide and rule.’"

Patrushev told his Chinese counterpart that their "regular communication, timely verification of positions on the most relevant international issues contribute to strengthening foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing, which is invariably gaining importance in modern conditions."

"In the current circumstances, consistent work to strengthen our strategic link is becoming a priority in Russian-Chinese relations, in accordance with the agreements of the heads of state,"he said.