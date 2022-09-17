Battles still continue near Krasny Liman — DPR leader

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. Fighting still rages in the village of Dibrova and the settlement of Shchurovo near the city of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), contrary to Kiev’s reports that those areas were under its full control, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on Saturday.

"As far as Dibrova and Shchurovo are concerned, the adversary claimed today that those settlements were under its full control, but it is not so," Pushilin said.

"Battles continue in the northeastern section of Shchurovo, where fighting was quite intense today, and also in Dibrovo, where our military unit is currently engaging in combat actions against the adversary," the official added.