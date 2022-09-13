Pope Francis calls for revival of ‘Helsinki spirit’ and political dialogue

NUR-SULTAN, September 13. /TASS/. Pope Francis on Tuesday called for leaders that can hold dialogue with all to build a more peaceful world.

"Now is the time to stop intensifying rivalries and reinforcing opposing blocs," he said in a speech to officials, civil society leaders and diplomats in Kazakhstan after he arrived in the country on an apostolic visit.

"We need leaders who, on the international level, can enable peoples to have greater mutual understanding and dialogue and who generate a new ‘spirit of Helsinki,’ the will to strengthen multilateralism, to build a more stable and peaceful world with the new generations in mins. For this to happen, what is needed is understanding, patience, and dialogue with all. I repeat: with all," the Pope said.

The Holy Father said "Kazakhstan represents a significant geopolitical crossroads", and so it has an important role to play in settling conflicts.

The pope is set to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Wednesday.