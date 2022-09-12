Russian embassy in Afghanistan remains under heightened security after attack — envoy

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan remains heavily guarded after the terrorist attack on September 5, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, security has been strengthened," he said.

On the morning of September 5, an unknown militant detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing two members of the diplomatic mission. The ministry noted that the embassy was in close contact with Afghan special services.