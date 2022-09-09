UN’s focus is immediate need for demilitarization of Zaporozhye NPP — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. The United Nations calls for demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but does not specify which institutions will be tasked with implementing these measures, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Friday.

When asked whether the UN General Assembly could take a corresponding decision and whether the deployment of peacekeepers by the world organization was possible, Dujarric said, "Right now our concern is on the safety of the plant, on the possible risks of incidents. The Secretary General spoke very explicitly about these risks and fears earlier this week at the Security Council."

"We share the concerns expressed by Mr. Grossi, the head of the IAEA. The first step is as Secretary General said would be Russian and Ukrainian forces to commit not to engage in any military activity toward the plant site and from inside the plant. It's important that Zaporizhia (Zaporozhye - TASS) plant should never ever be the target," he said.

"Our focus right now is the immediate need for demilitarization and setting of the security zone," the spokesman said but evaded a follow-up question about how those measures could be implemented and what forces should do it.