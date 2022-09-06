No one interested in continuous threat to Zaporozhye NPP — IAEA chief

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. Ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is critically important, no one is interested in continuous shelling of the facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN on Tuesday, when asked how realistic the proposal to demilitarize the station was.

"It would be very difficult to explain to the world that we do not agree to a measure like this. The IAEA is not in the business of deciding about the military scope or the nature of the activities that are taking place there. But I cannot conceive that any country would include into its menu <...> of military options the shelling of a nuclear power plant. I cannot believe this is the case even in these dramatic circumstances," he said.

"I would like to hear what would be the arguments to say that we should not protect the nuclear power plant. I can imagine, as a diplomat, that you can come up with arguments - one side, or the other - against or in favor of demilitarization, how do you find this, et cetera," Grossi said. "But this is not in my remit. What is in my remit? I demand: nuclear safety is indispensable. We are playing with fire."

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report about its delegation’s visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Among other things, the document contains a call to demilitarize the station.