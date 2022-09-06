Chinese analyst says many Asian Pacific countries disapprove US attempts at confrontation

BEIJING, September 6. /TASS/. Cheng Yonghua, executive vice president of the China-Japan Friendship Association, on Tuesday said many Asia Pacific countries openly disapprove attempts by the US to escalate confrontation in relations between regional nations, including to contain a growing China.

"Western countries, led by the US, consider the Asia-Pacific region as a region that plays an important role in ensuring their own strategic competitiveness and containing the PRC," Cheng Yonghua, who is a former Chinese ambassador to Japan, said at a conference in Beijing. "In response to the attempts of the United States to provoke a split and confrontation, many Asia-Pacific countries openly expressed their desire to maintain balanced independent diplomacy, demonstrating a strong will to protect peace and stability in the region."

According to Cheng Yonghua, as political, trade and economic tensions between Beijing and Washington intensified, many of China's neighbors, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, pointed to their neutral stance, flatly refusing to support the aggressive actions of the United States. "We understand that the Asia-Pacific region is a region for cooperation and development, and not a toy in the hands of major powers," he said.

The analyst said that in the post-pandemic era, the main task is to ensure the recovery of the global economy, which requires strengthening solidarity and coordination among the countries concerned. "It’s necessary to firmly defend the principles of multilateral cooperation, and jointly promote the formation of an open world economy," the former ambassador said.

He said it’s necessary to remove barriers that prevent a free exchange of technologies and cooperation between governments in the area of investment.

"We have to face risks - this is a fact," Cheng Yonghua said. "I hope that all the countries of the Asia-Pacific region will be able to reach mutual understanding, jointly create a tolerant and friendly community, and will do a lot for the sake of preserving peace and development in the region.".