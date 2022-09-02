Argentine president says vice president escaped assassination attempt

BUENOS AIRES, September 2. /TASS/. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday said the man that pointed a gun at the country’s vice president was trying to kill her.

"Today, at about 21:00 [03:00 Moscow time], a man made an attempt to assassinate the current vice president and a two-time president of the country, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. This is the gravest event since the restoration of democracy [in 1983]," he said in a national broadcast on Thursday.

According to the president, the attacker was able to pull the trigger. "Christina is alive because for some reason that has not yet been technically established, the weapon with five bullets did not fire despite the trigger was pulled," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, police detained a man who pointed a gun at the vice president outside her home in Buenos Aires. Footage broadcast by Cinco Noticias television showed a man in the crowd approaching de Kirchner with a weapon at a very close range.