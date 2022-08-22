UN waiting for IAEA decision concerning visit to Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. It is up to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to decide when to organize a visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the United Nations is ready to offer all-round support, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"That's for Mr. Grossi’s office to answer. As we said we've given them all the support that we can and ready to accompany them on a mission from Kiev but they're in the pole position in terms of discussing that trip with the parties," he said, adding that the UN is in contact with the IAEA on this matter.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on August 19 that talks were underway on sending an agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.