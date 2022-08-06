Kakhovka senior official in intensive care after assassination attempt — authorities

KHERSON, August 6. /TASS/. Vitaly Gura, a deputy chief of the civil-military administration of the Kakhovka district in the Kherson Region, is in intensive care after an assassination attempt, Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Kherson Region, told TASS on Saturday.

"He is in hospital in a severe condition, in intensive care. We do not confirm his death," Stremousov said when asked about Gura’s condition.

Earlier on Saturday, the press office of the civil-military administration of the Kakhovka district told TASS that Gura had been attacked in his home. The man sustained multiple bullet wounds. His condition is estimated as serious.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had taken full control of the Kherson region. In late April, a civil-military administration was established in the region. A high level of terrorist threat still remains in the region. Subversive and reconnaissance groups operating on orders from Ukraine are attempting to destabilize the situation. Earlier, a series of assassination attempts on civil-military administration officials by the Kiev regime has ripped through the Kherson region.