KHERSON, July 30. /TASS/. On the night of Saturday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to shell Kherson, the targets were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, there was no damage, press service of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region told TASS.

"Everything from the Ukrainian side was shot down by Russian [air defense] forces, everything is fine," the press service said.

According to preliminary data, there was no damage, the press service added.