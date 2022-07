DONETSK, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have launched 10 Grad MLRS missiles at the Kievsky district in Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Saturday.

According to the mission, the shelling was recorded at 15:50 (same time as Moscow’s). This was the fourth shelling using Grad on Saturday.