MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine shelled cooling systems at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in an attempt to repeat the Chernobyl scenario, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said.

Head of the regional military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky stated earlier that Ukraine had reportedly planned to use drones to attack cooling systems at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.

"The nuclear power plant has a cooling system that can be destroyed by bombs, which would undermine the technology process. Cooling is crucial for a nuclear power plant and in fact, what happened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986, was that efforts to cool down the plant failed following acceleration experiments. They are trying to do the same now," Rogov told a YouTube live stream.

According to earlier reports, three Ukrainian suicide drones attacked the nuclear power plant’s premises on Wednesday. The attack did not damage the plant’s reactor, but 11 employees suffered wounds. Four are now in serious condition.