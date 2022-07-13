Four-party meeting on grain exports kicks off in Istanbul — TV

ANKARA, July 13. /TASS/. A four-party meeting on Ukrainian grain exports has kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Haberturk TV reported.

The meeting, which involves military delegations from Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as United Nations representatives, is taking place behind closed doors. The Turkish Defense Ministry is expected to issue a statement following the event. According to CNN Turk, the meeting is being held at a military facility.

Haberturk’s sources said that Turkey was ready to act as a guarantor of mine clearance in the Black Sea, which would make it possible to achieve the main goal of the talks, that is, establish safe corridors for the export of grain and create a coordination center in Istanbul based on Ankara’s initiative on a hotline between the defense ministries of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.