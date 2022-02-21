Ukrainian military fires about 2,000 munitions at DPR in two days — militia official

DONETSK, February 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 2,000 munitions at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past two days, Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Monday.

"About 2,000 munitions were fired at the territory of our republic in the past 48 hours," he said. According to Basurin, the last time the Ukrainian army fired thousands of munitions was in 2015.

The DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said that an electric substation in the Staromikhailovka settlement in the western part of the city of Donetsk had lost power as a result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling. "According to the latest information, the 35 kV Chekist substation in Staromikhailovka lost power as the result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ violation of the ceasefire. Power supply to part of the settlement has been suspended," the mission specified.

The Donetsk Central City Hospital has also been damaged in the Ukrainian military’s shelling, the DPR People’s Militia said in a statement on Telegram. "A shelling attack carried out from the positions of the 54th Mechanized Brigade [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] has damaged a power substation and the Donetsk Central City Hospital Number 14," the statement reads.

According to the DPR militia, the situation along the line of contact remains critical. "The Ukrainian military continues to carry out strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities," the militia emphasized.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the heads of the LPR and DPR, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia. A general mobilization was ordered in the Donbass republics on February 19.