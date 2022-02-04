Colombia plans to discuss Moscow-Caracas military-technical cooperation at Russian embassy

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 4. /TASS/. Colombian authorities plan to discuss with the Russian embassy issues of military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Friday.

"No doubt that we will have a possibility to speak with the Russian diplomatic mission in Colombia to understand which military assistance is offered [by Russia] to Venezuela since that country has certain Russian military equipment," he told journalists.

According to Reuters, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Thursday, citing intelligence data, that Venezuela had deployed its troops to the border with Colombia with the alleged assistance of Russia and Iran.

The Russian embassy in Bogota slammed this statement as irresponsible and inappropriate.

Director of the Russian foreign ministry’s Latina America department, Alexander Shchetinin said in September 2021 that military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas had a planned character and the Russian side was implementing its liabilities under the existing contracts for servicing hardware.

During the then Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza’s visit to Russia in June 2021, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow and Caracas continued talks on further weapons supplies to Venezuela based on its demand. He said that Russia was ready to continue to help Venezuela strengthen its defense capacity.