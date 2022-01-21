At least one Russian soldier crossing Ukrainian border to be perceived as attack - Blinken

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. "If a Russian soldier crosses into Ukraine," this will indicate an attack on that country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Germany’s ZDF TV channel on Thursday made public by the press service of the US Department of State.

"If a Russian soldier crosses into Ukraine, then we have a profound problem, a clear attack on Ukraine, whether it’s one soldier or a thousand soldiers," the US diplomat asserted.

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as the empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.