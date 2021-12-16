Russia detects 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia has registered 28,486 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,131,646 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,322 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,992 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,262 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 726 new cases were discovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 708 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar Region.

All in all, at present, 960,834 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,133, compared to 1,142 the day before. In all, 294,024 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.9%.

Over the past 24 hours, 61 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 57 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 39 fatalities - in the Volgograd and Krasnoyarsk Regions each, and 37 fatalities were recorded in the Voronezh Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 37,155. In all, 8,876,788 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,920 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 2,424 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,126 patients - in the Rostov Region, 978 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, and 977 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.