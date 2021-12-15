Research of COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-11 will take time, expert says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The first results of clinical research of a coronavirus vaccine for children aged between six and 11 won’t be released anytime soon, Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Dmitry Logunov told TASS.

"Clinical research will kick off in 2022. The first results won’t be released anytime soon, and the vaccine won’t be put into use until clinical research is over," he pointed out.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on December 6 that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine for kids aged between six and 11 would begin in early 2022. On November 29, Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg said that the center had submitted documents to the Health Ministry, requesting permission to carry out clinical research of the vaccine.