Russian Aerospace Forces received over 100 new aircraft in 2023 — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex supplied the Aerospace Forces with more than 100 new and repaired aircraft and 150 helicopters in 2023, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"More than 100 new and repaired aircraft were delivered in the interests of the Aerospace Forces. In particular, tactical aircraft, military transport aircraft and combat training aircraft, 150 helicopters," he said on the occasion of the single military hardware acceptance day.

The Deputy Defense Minister added that over the past year 3,500 unmanned aerial vehicles were delivered "in the interests of the Aerospace Forces, other types and branches of the military."

The Aerospace Forces received eight space assets during the year, such as military spacecraft, launch vehicles of the Soyuz and Angara families and upper stages, 10 new and repaired regimental and divisional sets of anti-aircraft missile systems, more than 400,000 aircraft weapons and anti-aircraft guided missiles, including air-to-air, air-to-surface guided missiles, and aircraft bombs, the Deputy Defense Minister said.

He stressed that in 2023, "aircraft manufacturing enterprises continued to supply the troops with modern aviation systems with advanced functionality that have shown their effectiveness during the special military operation."