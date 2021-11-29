Head of SCO observer mission hails Kyrgyz election as transparent, democratic

BISHKEK, November 29. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary election was transparent and credible, no irregularities that could question the legitimacy of the vote were recorded, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Deputy Secretary General and head of the SCO’s observer mission Yerik Ashimov said on Monday.

"The mission did not record any violations of Kyrgyzstan’s election laws that could question the legitimacy of the vote. The mission recognizes the election as transparent, credible and democratic," he pointed out.

Ashimov also emphasized that the vote had taken place "in an atmosphere of openness and transparency."

Kyrgyzstan held its parliamentary election on November 28. Fifty-four parliament members were elected on party lists and another 36 ran in single-mandate constituencies. A total of 21 political parties and nearly 300 single-mandate candidates took part in the vote. According to the preliminary results, six parties have made it into parliament, namely Ata-Zhurt (or Fatherland), Ishenim (or Trust), Yntymak (or Harmony), Yyman Nuru (or Light of Faith), Alliance and Butun Kyrgyzstan (or United Kyrgyzstan).

The country’s Central Election Commission recognized the outcome of the previous parliamentary election, held in the fall of 2020, as invalid due to numerous law violations. The election was followed by mass rallies, resulting in a change of president and government.