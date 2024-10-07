Israel only understands language of force, must be stopped, Iranian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Israel only understands the language of force, and this regime must be stopped, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"Naturally, Iran cannot let the destructive behavior of the Israeli regime go unanswered. This regime must be stopped eventually," the Iranian diplomat said. "We have figured out that Israel only understands the use of force and has no regard for any rules," he added.

According to Jalali, the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) has created a dangerous situation for regional players, including for the Islamic Republic of Iran which he said "has no other option but to rely on its own strength."