Officials refute reports of emergency situation being introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia

SIMFEROPOL, October 7. /TASS/. No municipal emergency situation was introduced in the Crimean city of Feodosia following a blaze at an oil depot, the municipal administration said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, officials reported on VKontakte that a municipal man-made emergency situation was introduced in the city.

"Colleagues, a technical failure occurred. No municipal emergency situation was introduced in Feodosia. The [emergencies] commission has not yet convened a meeting," the administration said in a statement.

Earlier, Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to the head of Crimea, said that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Feodosia earlier this morning, causing no casualties. Firefighting squads are battling the blaze.

Igor Tkachenko, the head of the Feodosia City Administration, said traffic on two streets in downtown Feodosia had been suspended.