Kiev resorts to terrorism on Russia — Russian foreign intelligence chief

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Unable to secure any meaningful wins on the battlefield, Kiev and the West have turned to pure terrorism on Russia, chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said.

"Ukraine and its Western sponsors have unleashed a truly terrorist war against our country, our people. Lacking the opportunity to achieve any strategic success in the theater of war, the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime is indulging in organizing terror attacks on Russia’s territory in a bid to demoralize and destabilize society," he said at the 55th meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs.

According to Naryshkin, the United States and its NATO allies are encouraging Kiev’s criminal policy and are every bit as responsible for the deaths of civilians and destruction of infrastructure as Kiev is.

"Since the beginning of the special military operations, Ukraine’s Security Service and the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate have killed dozens of Russian officials, public figures, politicians and journalists both in the liberated regions and in mainland Russia," he said. "Advocates of patriotic moods and public opinion leaders, such as political scientist and publicist Darya Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky, writer Zakhar Prilepin, were the targets and victims."