Lukashenko congratulates Putin, vows to open new horizons

MINSK, October 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his birthday, noting that together the heads of state will manage to outline promising areas of cooperation that meet modern challenges, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"I am confident that together we will be able to open new horizons and outline promising areas of cooperation that will meet modern challenges and ensure the expansion of multifaceted relations between our countries," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus highly appreciates Putin's consistently firm position and his "principled attitude to the further development of Belarus-Russia relations of alliance and strategic partnership, which have contributed to a significant intensification of economic integration."

"Your deep understanding of Russia's historical mission, personal responsibility for the fate of the people and the motherland have become a reliable guarantee of strengthening the country's statehood and sovereignty, building its socio-economic potential and international prestige," the congratulatory message said. Lukashenko wished Putin success in state activity for the benefit of the Russian people and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 72. It will be the 21st time that he will celebrate his birthday in the highest state office.