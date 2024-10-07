Defense Ministry dismisses claims of chemical weapon threat emanating from Russia

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Statements claiming that Russia could possibly use chemical weapons are groundless, because all stockpiles were destroyed back in 2017, and this was documented by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

He noted that the large volumes of Western-made personal protective equipment being supplied to Ukraine, far exceeding what would be necessary for a country without chemical weapons, is proof that it is they who are up to no good.

"Claims that these actions are justified by threats from Russia are entirely baseless. Let me remind you that our country fully destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles in September 2017, ahead of schedule. The destruction was carried out under the full supervision of the OPCW, with inspectors from Western countries, particularly the United States. The complete elimination of these stockpiles was officially confirmed by the organization’s director general," Kirillov stated during a briefing.

Commenting on Kiev's excessive requests, he highlighted the appeal made by the Ukrainian Permanent Mission to the EU for the supply of 283,000 military protective kits and gas masks to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024. This request also includes 500,000 protective gloves and anti-chemical bags of each type, as well as 150,000 antidote kits and 20,000 tests for the rapid detection of chemical warfare agents.

"In 2023, NATO countries supplied Ukraine with a substantial amount of personal protective equipment, totaling over 55,000 kits, along with 600,000 sets of antidotes for organophosphorus substances. Additionally, preparations for detoxifying mustard gas, lewisite, and hydrocyanic acid derivatives have been provided, a total of 750,000 vials. The Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences has shown a keen interest in these chemicals, as evidenced by their research activities in 2023-2024. Experts from the academy have been focused on developing compounds to mitigate the effects of nerve agents such as VX, sarin, and soman, as well as skin irritants like mustard gas," Kirillov noted.