Nicaragua congratulates Putin on his birthday and wishes him all the best

HAVANA, October 7. /TASS/. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have congratulated Russian head of state Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

"Dear friend, with great sympathy and shared hope for a fraternal, contractual, just and solidary world order throughout the world, we congratulate you on your birthday and wish you, your family, your people and your country all the best," Ortega and Murillo said in their congratulatory message, the text of which was published on Nicaragua's official El 19 digital portal. "May this new festive day of your life strengthen your energy, fill you with health and give everyone confidence in the victory of Russia, which is once again fighting for the good of the world against the demons of fascism and death," the Nicaraguan authorities pointed out.

"Your victory, President Vladimir Putin, and that of your great nation is the victory of the worthy, courageous peoples of the world, we accompany you in these necessary battles so that life may exist and flourish in the name of well-being, respect, fraternity, joy and cooperation both in these times and in the new times of human history," Ortega and Murillo emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 72. It will be the 21st time that he will celebrate his birthday in the highest state office.