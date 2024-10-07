Russia-US diplomatic relations remain unchanged, ambassador to be appointed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow has not lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Washington by terminating the mission of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. New Ambassador will be appointed in due time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"No, of course not," the Kremlin spokesman replied to the question about whether the level of diplomatic relations with Washington had been lowered.

"The ambassador will be appointed in due time," he added.

The embassy told TASS about the end of the diplomat's mission to the US on October 5, and Antonov flew to Moscow the next day.

New Russia’s ambassador to the US has not yet been appointed. Antonov served as head of Russia's diplomatic mission in Washington for seven years. He led the work of the Russian embassy in the US during the most difficult period in the history of relations between Moscow and Washington. Recent years have been marked by an almost unprecedented escalation in bilateral relations.