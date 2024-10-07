Russia indifferent to outcome of US presidential election — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia does not care who wins the White House, because the US' antagonistic policy towards Russia runs across party lines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with US-based Newsweek magazine on Monday.

"Generally speaking, the outcome of this election makes no difference to us, as the two parties have reached a consensus as to countering our country," the minister said in response to a question about how Russia-US bilateral relations might be affected if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris won the election.

"In case there are political changes in the United States and new proposals to us, we will be ready to consider them and decide whether they meet our interests," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "At all events, we will promote Russia's interests decisively, especially as far as its national security is concerned."

"On the whole, it would be natural for the White House resident, no matter who they are, to mind their domestic business, rather than looking for adventures tens of thousands miles away from American coasts. I am confident that US electors think the same," Lavrov added.

The United States presidential election will be held on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with former US President Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was later formally endorsed at the Democratic National Convention.