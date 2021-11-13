Lukashenko says he eyes acquiring several Iskander tactical missile systems from Russia

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he would like to receive several divisions of the Iskander operational and tactical missile systems from Russia.

"I need several divisions in the west and in the south, let them be there. [Their launch range] is 500 kilometers, whereas our Polonez is up to 300 kilometers," Lukashenko said in an interview with Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian monthly National Defense.

The Belarusians president recalled that missile launches had been conducted at the Zapad-2021 exercise earlier in the year.

"We see where we have to strike with a missile or use Tochka (tactical missile system - TASS) and Buk-MB [anti-aircraft missile system]," he noted.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus’ defense industry had also done much in the field of armor vehicles.

"We have done a lot concerning armored vehicles, since mobility is of paramount importance now, we have developed vehicles at the MZKT (Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant - TASS). Armored vehicles for a crew of eight or nine people, like infantry fighting vehicles," Lukashenko said.