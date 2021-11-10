Crisis on Polish-Ukrainian border can destabilize region — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense believes that the current crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland may destabilize the situation in the region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We're generally concerned <…> with these actions and we're mindful of the potential destabilizing effects of these migration actions in the region writ large," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to stay focused on making sure that we remain committed to our allies and partners and we don't want to see <…> this situation or any other situation on the European continent escalate into a point where there could be miscalculation and conflict," the spokesperson added.

In his words, the US military has so far received no requests for assistance from Poland in connection with the issue.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and refused to leave the border zone. Some of them have tried to cross into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union accuses Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and urges sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since their action had prompted people to flee the war.