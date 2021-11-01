Museums in Leningrad Region to host visitors with foreign QR codes

ST. PETERSBURG, November 1. /TASS/. Museums in the Leningrad Region will authorize visitors inoculated by foreign vaccines using QR codes, press service of the regional government said on Monday.

"The Leningrad Region recognizes QR codes of imported COVID-19 vaccines when visiting museums and theaters. The issue was agreed today by Governor Alexander Drozdenko and Chief Sanitary Inspector for the Leningrad Region Olga Istorik at the weekly staff meeting," the press service said.

The Leningrad Region has the requirement to show QR codes for visits to theaters, movie theaters, swimming pools and fitness clubs from October 30.