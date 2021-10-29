Russians' plans to use non-working days for travelling are worrisome — official

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. That many Russians plan to use the non-working days, declared due to soaring COVID pandemic rates, for travelling are at least worrisome, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"We find particularly alarming the fact that during the period of non-working days - October 30 to November 7 - many of our fellow citizens are going to travel to other regions," the federal anti-coronavirus task force quotes Golikova as saying.

Earlier, she urged everybody to refrain from going to other regions during the non-working days so as to prevent the infection from spreading. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Pskov said there were no effective bans on trips during the non-working days or plans for imposing any. The executive director of the Association of Tour Operators, Maya Lomidze said that demand for travel vouchers rocketed on the news the period of October 30 - November 7 had been declared as non-working days.