Israeli Health Ministry approves entry schemes for tourists inoculated with Sputnik V

TEL AVIV, October 28. /TASS/. The press office of the Israeli Health Ministry published on Thursday the entry regulations into the country for foreign tourists inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine from November 15th.

"Entry scheme: vaccinated foreign citizens who meet the listed requirements will be accepted in the country. Starting on November 15, 2021 [the country accepts] foreigners who were vaccinated with two components of the Sputnik V vaccine no earlier than 14 days and no later than six months at the time of completion of the trip [to Israel] from the moment of the second vaccination; those who vaccinated with a booster dose [of Sputnik V] and those who have had 14 or more days since vaccination by the time of entry into Israel. Foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V should take a lateral flow test in Israel, and will be isolated if they cannot demonstrate a clear result," the document says.

Furthermore, upon arrival in Israel it is necessary to fill out a passenger declaration form and present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time to Israel, the ministry noted. Another PCR test should be taken at the Ben Gurion Airport along with a lateral flow test, the press office added.