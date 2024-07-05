Hungary to become single EU country in dialog with Russia, Ukraine — Orban

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Hungary will probably remain the only country in the European Union that is keeping ties and maintaining the dialog with Russia and with Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The number of countries that can talk to both sides of the conflict in Ukraine is declining. Hungary will probably become the only one talking with Russia and with Ukraine soon," Orban said, meaning the fact that other EU countries do not want to hold the dialog with Russia on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"I am grateful to you that you agreed to receive me even in such challenging conditions," the Hungarian Prime Minister addressed the Russian leader, meaning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to discuss a number of challenging issues and get to know your position in respect of [problems] important for Europe," he noted.

Their last meeting was in Moscow on February 1, 2022, Orban recalled. This meeting has actually become the eleventh over the last decade.

"However, this meeting is special. Hungary has taken over presidency of the Council of the EU on rotation basis since July 1," Orban stressed.