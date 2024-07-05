Putin to discuss Ukraine issue with Hungarian PM later today — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has arrived in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[Talks are expected between] Putin and Orban, who has arrived in Moscow for a working visit," he said in response to a question from TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that the parties would particularly discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting will also involve Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov and Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led Russia’s delegation in the 2022 talks with Ukraine.