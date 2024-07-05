Kyrgyzstan intelligence neutralizes group that planned to seize power — statement

BUSHKEK, July 5. /TASS/. Intelligence agencies of the republic of Kyrgyzstan neutralized a group that planned to carry out a forced seizure of power, the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) press office said.

"During its measures on ensuring the safety of the people and protection of the pillars of the constitutional order, the GKNB thwarted the illegal activity of a criminal group, which planned to carry out a forced seizure of power and the destabilize the social and political situation in the country via organization of mass riots involving death of citizens," the press office said.

During the investigation, five people were detained, their names have not been disclosed yet.

"It was determined that the group was comprised of people that support the criminal ideology and fanatically adhere to the religious ideology," the press office noted.

During the searches, the security agency officers seized "components for improvised explosive devices," firearms, ammunitions, radios, bulletproof vests, law enforcement uniforms, extremist literature and "other banned items."

"Currently, further investigation measures are being carried out. More detailed information will be provided later," the GKNB assured.