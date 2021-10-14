Sanctions against EAEU countries are method to undermine legitimate governments — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that sanctions against member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are used not only for economic purposes but also to undermine legitimate governments.

Trade and economic relations inside the EAEU and with other countries are growing, the head of state said on Thursday at the EAEU summit. "Such results were achieved despite the exposure of certain EAEU member-states to illegitimate sanctions of some countries," Putin noted. "It is no secret to anyone that these sanctions are used not merely as a tool of unfair competition tool also as a way to undermine legitimate governments through creating social, economic and political problems or aggravating existing problems that are plenty enough in any country," the President said.

Various restrictions are in effect today against Russia and Belarus on the side of certain Western countries and their allies.

"Such external unfavorable conditions, it seems to us, should further stimulate the strengthening of cooperation within our union," Putin pointed out. According to him, "the importance of the closest cooperation in order to switch to national currencies and reduce the use of the dollar and the euro in mutual settlements, organize import substitution, develop advanced high-tech industries, provide the population with necessary food is increasing," the president said.