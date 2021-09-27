‘You can’t sugar coat defeat’: CSU leader slams CDU’s performance in Bundestag elections

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. Leader of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) Markus Soder has blasted the performance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) at the Bundestag elections.

"Yes, this was a defeat," Soder said, "You can’t sugar coat anything when you lose these many votes. It’s a defeat."

The need for this clarification emerged after yesterday’s statements by the head of CDU Armin Laschet, who, after the publication of the first exit poll, immediately announced his intention to lead the next government. Nonetheless, following the publication of the preliminary results, the defeat of the Conservatives became obvious. Laschet has come under fire for yesterday's statements.

According to the preliminary data of Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party came in first, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives trailed in second place with 24.1%, which was their worst result ever. These political forces could form a coalition among themselves, however, Scholz for the first time openly ruled out such a move. Laschet still hasn’t abandoned hopes to become chancellor if the Liberals and the Greens do not strike a deal with Scholz.