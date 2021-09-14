Tajik president, Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan, says Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, September 14. /TASS/. Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Vladimir Putin of Russia have held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the Tajik presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The presidents exchanged detailed views on the current military and political developments in Afghanistan, focusing on the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border. The parties will continue coordinating efforts related to Afghanistan and will maintain contact on various levels," the statement reads.

According to the press service, Rahmon and Putin also focused on "pressing issues concerning the Tajik-Russian strategic partnership, including the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, military and technical aspects of bilateral relations."

In addition, the heads of state "looked at the regional and global agenda," particularly "touching upon the upcoming summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization set to take place in Tajikistan’s capital.".