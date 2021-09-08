Taliban-appointed Afghan PM urges former officials to return

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are calling on officials of the toppled Afghan government to return to the country, acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan said on Wednesday.

"We are calling on former officials to return home to contribute to ensuring its security and prosperity," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

According to the prime minister, the Taliban now bear significant responsibility for the well-being of Afghans. "We sustained colossal losses to achieve this historic moment. <…> We are now going through a serious challenge in front of all Afghans," Hassan concluded.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan last week, ending their 20-year presence in the country. On September 6, the radical movement said that the whole territory of Afghanistan was now under their control and unveiled a new temporary government made up exclusively of Taliban members on September 7.