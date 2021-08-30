German top diplomat stresses need to include Russia, China in negotiations on Afghanistan

BERLIN, August 30. / TASS /. The crisis in Afghanistan needs to be discussed with Russia and China, among others, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is currently on a foreign tour, said in Tashkent on Monday.

According to the German top diplomat, "all important international players should be involved in the negotiating circle on this issue, and it will be essential to include Russia and China," the DPA agency quoted Maas as saying.

After the US announced the end of its 20-year-long operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Then President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said he was stepping down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Many states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staff. The Taliban, which took over the country, ordered all foreign forces to leave Afghanistan by August 31, otherwise, their presence would be deemed as an ongoing occupation.